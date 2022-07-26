Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARESF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.