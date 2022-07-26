Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires 3,404 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.