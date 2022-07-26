Arvest Trust Co. N A Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $66,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,603,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,823,000 after acquiring an additional 186,568 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 230,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 63,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.