Arvest Trust Co. N A Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 13,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 214,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 33,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 49,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 301,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.