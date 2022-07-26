Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases 50,312 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 276,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

