Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases 98 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in 3M were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 252,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,748. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

