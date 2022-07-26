Arvest Trust Co. N A Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,390,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after buying an additional 167,080 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,123,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,550,951 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25.

