Arvest Trust Co. N A Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.05% of AES worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 37,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.