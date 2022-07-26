Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 16,635 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.5% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

QQQ traded down $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,902,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.39 and a 200-day moving average of $325.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.