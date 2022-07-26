Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.75 million. Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity at Ashland Global

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

