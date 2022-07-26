ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ASML by 8,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $17.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.08 and a 200 day moving average of $592.93. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

