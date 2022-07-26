Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

