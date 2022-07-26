ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $46.38. Approximately 2,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 32,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

ATN International Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $740.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.20.

ATN International Announces Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.63 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in ATN International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

