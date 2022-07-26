AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,476,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.