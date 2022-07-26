Aurora (AOA) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $107,291.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

