Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 28,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,399,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1,487.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 163,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.