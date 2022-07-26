Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 18,907 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.