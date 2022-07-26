Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

