Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

