Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $125.73 and a 12-month high of $195.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

