Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.