Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

