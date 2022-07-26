Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 96.35%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

