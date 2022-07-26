AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 596,168 shares of company stock worth $69,608,835. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.