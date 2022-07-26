AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Shares of AN stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,168 shares of company stock worth $69,608,835. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

