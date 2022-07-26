AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Isthmus Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $47.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,097.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,079.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,024.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

