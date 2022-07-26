Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 9,450 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 12,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.