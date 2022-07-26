Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mercury General by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.45. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -249.02%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

