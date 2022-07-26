Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 15,535 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.35. 228,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,683. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

