Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.