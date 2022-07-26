Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,924. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.