Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 4,932 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 17,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $123,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 266,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,756. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

