Autumn Glory Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.05. 1,047,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,794,502. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

