Aventus (AVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94,660.00

Aventus (AVT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00006662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $94,660.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,925.29 or 0.99995074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00124722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Aventus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

