Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Down 7.1%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 50,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,416,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

