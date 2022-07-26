Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Down 7.1%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 50,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,416,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

