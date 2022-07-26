Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Down 7.1%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 50,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,416,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.