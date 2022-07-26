Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $141.63 million and $3.16 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031732 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
