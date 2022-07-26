Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.69 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00018903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003551 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00125537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

