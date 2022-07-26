Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.