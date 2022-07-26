Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
