Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.6 %

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $9,114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 172,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

