Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Banner worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,102. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

