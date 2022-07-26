Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 80,332 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 810.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,332 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $12,614,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $11,021,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 96.35%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.