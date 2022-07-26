Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 960 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,328.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,429.01.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.68.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

