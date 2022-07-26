Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

