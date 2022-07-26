Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

