Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,141,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.