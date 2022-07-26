Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

BIDU opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

