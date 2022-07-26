Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 2,186.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,803 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 68.94.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 29.23 and a 200 day moving average of 43.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

