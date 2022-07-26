Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.