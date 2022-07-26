Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.
iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance
Shares of URTH opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.