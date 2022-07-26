Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1,236.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

