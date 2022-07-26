Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $8.73 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Upstart by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Upstart by 7,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $5,861,619. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.69.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.